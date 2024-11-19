Sabrina Carpenter promises festive treat with 'A Nonsense Christmas'

Netflix’s highly anticipated holiday special, A Nonsense Christmas, hosted by Sabrina Carpenter, promises a festive treat with a stellar lineup of guest appearances and musical performances.

The 25-year-old singer-songwriter debuted the trailer for the holiday special during the final U.S. stop of her Short n’ Sweet Tour at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Monday, November 18.

According to People, the trailer, set to Carpenter’s holiday track A Nonsense Christmas, opens with her playfully teasing, “Christmas is coming earlier this year, I wouldn’t count on a silent night.”

Moreover, Carpenter is joined by an impressive roster of collaborations, including Chappel Roan, and country icon Shania Twain, with whom she will perform the festive duets.

As per the publication, additional appearances include, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Cara Delevingne, Kali Uchis, Kyle Mooney, Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Megan Stalter (Hacks), Sean Astin (Elf the Musical), Owen Thiele (Theater Camp), and Jillian Bell (I’m Totally Fine).

Meanwhile, the special features skits where Carpenter, Brunson and Delevingne plays the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Additionally, directed by Sam Wrench, the show will represent the songs from Carpenter’s holiday EP Fruitcake alongside iconic seasonal covers.

Furthermore, Carpenter’s recent covers of Twain’s That Don’t Impress Me Much and Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! have already garnered praise with Twain calling Carpenter’s rendition “a huge compliment.”

It is worth mentioning that A Nonsense Christmas is set to premiere on Netflix on December 6, bringing holiday cheer and a touch of humor.