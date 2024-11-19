 
'One Tree Hill' star Paul Teal's cause of death revealed

Paul Teal breathed his last on November 15

November 19, 2024

'One Tree Hill' star Paul Teal's cause of death revealed

Paul Teal, best known for portraying Josh Avery in the seventh season of One Tree Hill, has passed away after losing a battle with cancer. He was 35.

A TV and stage actor died on Friday, November 15, Paul’s representative confirmed to CBS News.

Emilia Torello, Paul’s fiance, revealed to TMZ that the actor had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in April.

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future,” she wrote on her Instagram.

She further penned, “You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

“While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day,” Emilia added.

For those unversed, Paul appeared in many films and TV shows throughout his career, including Deep Water, Ana de Armas, Good Behavior, Dynasty, The Walking Dead, and Outer Banks.

