Machine Gun Kelly returns to ‘The Voice’ for first time in seven years

November 19, 2024

Machine Gun Kelly is all set to make a highly-anticipated appearance on The Voice after seven years.

The 34-year-old rapper will appear on the singing show on November 19 as a playoff advisor to Team Gwen Stefani.

In the viral clip from The Voice’s upcoming episode, the A Little More hitmaker encourages contestant Jake Tankersley to show off his charm.

"You have a good smile, so maybe crack a smile on that and let people know they can be close to you," MGK tells Jake. "When you have any moment when there is no lyrics though, because there is so many words, step away from the mic and play your guitar."

“It's all about the feel. You have a wife and kids, they bring the color to your life so it's all feel," he adds. “Of course, bro. I think you should come like that on the show. Do like Johnny Cash. That's the first thing I thought.”

The news about MGK’s upcoming appearance on The Voice comes after his fiancée, Megan Fox, revealed that she’s expecting her first child with the rapper on social media after having a miscarriage last year.

