Prince Harry makes major announcement after Kate Middleton, William's security breach

Prince Harry has made a big announcement as the duke released latest statement amid his surprise visit to Canada.

Prince Harry, who arrived in Canada on Sunday, spent time with students, veterans and IG25 competitors as part of a school-based initiative designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities at Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver.

Following the classroom sessions, Archie and Lilibet father addressed the students, teachers, and participants with a few heartfelt remarks, emphasizing the connection between the lessons they had just learned and the journey of recovery that so many Invictus athletes embody.

Later, in a moment of true excitement, the students were then surprised with a special announcement.

“They would each receive tickets for themselves and a family member to attend the Invictus Games 2025 Opening Ceremonies – a gesture that not only celebrated their participation but also gave them the opportunity to witness firsthand the remarkable spirit of the Games,” reveals Prince Harry’s statement he releases on his website.

