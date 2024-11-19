Lamar Odom reveals his current dynamic with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has opened up about his current relationship with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

During an appearance on the We're Out of Time podcast, the former basketball player revealed that he "doesn't speak to Khloe much."

"I don't speak to her much,” said Lamar. “She still cares about me. But I don't speak to her. I can text her and she'll reply."

For those unversed, Khloe and Lamar exchanged vows in 2009 on the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after just one month of dating.

However, the two announced their split in 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Recently, Lamar shared that he purchased a custom se* doll that looks like his ex-wife, Khloe.

"They're going to make it look like her," the 45-year-old said of the adult toy. "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird."