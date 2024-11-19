 
Rapper NBA YoungBoy pleads guilty in drug fraud case

NBA YoungBoy enters guilty plea over Utah prescription drug fraud ring

November 19, 2024

Rapper NBA YoungBoy has pleaded guilty after being dragged to court over involvement in a large-scale prescription drug fraud ring based out of Utah.

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who goes by the stage name NBA YoungBoy, initially faced 46 state charges, but most were dismissed as part of the plea bargain, KSL reported.

Gaulden, who is still serving 27 months on federal charges, pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, two counts of third-degree felony forgery, and six counts of misdemeanour unlawful pharmacy conduct.

He also entered a “no contest” plea for the remaining charges during the Logan City courtroom hearing held Monday, per ABC 4.

As part of his plea deal, the 25-year-old rapper has been exempted from additional jail time or probation and would have to pay a $25,000 fine.

Following his release, Gaulden will then be placed on five years of federal supervised probation.

During the Monday hearing, state prosecutor Ronnie Keller also disclosed how authorities got acquainted with Gaulden’s prescription drug fraud ring, saying five individuals were detained by police officers after using Gaulden's vehicle to pick up a fraudulent prescription.

Authorities said there was also a prescription under Gaulden’s name with an incorrect birthday, as well as prescription bottles in his possession that turned out to be fraudulent.

It is pertinent to mention that the Louisiana rapper had moved to Utah to stay "out of trouble” and was living under house arrest following his alleged involvement in a 2019 Miami shooting, ABC 4 reported.

