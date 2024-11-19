Kate Middleton's brother reacts as Buckingham Palace shares sad news

Kate Middleton brother reacts as Buckingham Palace shares sad news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has extended his support to King Charles and Queen Camilla after the royals shared a heart-wrenching news.

The King and Queen shared the heartbreaking news on their social media handles.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles and the Queen announced that Camilla's "much loved" dog Beth has died.

The palace announced, “A sad farewell to Beth, The Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

The sad news was announced alongside three images of the King and Queen with the beloved pet and a video of the Queen holding Beth while unveiling a plaque.

The post sparked reactions from fans and friends.

Kate Middleton’s brother James also extended support to King Charles and Queen Camilla by pressing the heart button on the post.

David Beckham, who shares close bond with the royal family also reacted to the post.