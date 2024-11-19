 
King Charles receives disappointing news about Lilibet, Archie from Montecito

King Charles is said to be 'desperate' to meet Archie and Lilibet despite rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Web Desk
November 19, 2024

King Charles has seemingly received a disappointing news about California-based grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

King Charles, who is said to be 'desperate' to meet Archie and Lilibet, is expected to celebrate Christmas without them as their parents Meghan Markle and Harry are preparing to make this holiday season extra special in California.

The Closer, citing royal insiders, has reported that Meghan and Harry are planning for what may be their final Christmas in their Montecito home and that they want to make it as memorable as possible for their children, meaning they won’t be travelling back to the UK.

The source claimed, “This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special. Meghan’s mum Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family.”

The insider added both Harry and Meghan agree that “they shouldn’t return to the UK until the security arrangements are resolved.”

Meanwhile, an insider recently told the Mirror: “The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

