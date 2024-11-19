Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's professional separation sparks great suffering

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s horrid state has just been brought to light.

Royal expert Angela Levin made admissions of this nature during her interview with GB News.

In that conversation Ms Levin made public her observation about the couple’s ‘bad state’.

It is pertinent to mention that all these observations have come as a response to news that the couple are ‘not doing too well’ in the US since the visa issue and Trumps’ reelection into Office.

She began by saying that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently being forced to “navigate their next steps” with the Portugal pad amid troubles with Prince Harry’s visa.

Ms Levin was even quoted saying, “They’re allowed to look again at what the problem is, and he might still not be able to stay there. Maybe that’s why they’re buying somewhere else.”

A bit later on in the conversation the expert also dished on the couple’s professional separation, and the dangers associated with it, she said, “They say they’re going to work separately, then they say they’re buying a house in Portugal — you don’t do that if you don’t want to separate for most of the time, so I wonder if it’s in a very bad state.”

“But I’m sure they’re trying to work out something,” she said, even though Harry “doesn’t know where he is at the moment,” before signing off from the conversation all together.