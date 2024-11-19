Prince William making ‘crystal clear' what he needs from Kate Middleton

Prince William’s plans for Kate Middleton and her future in the Royal Family has just been brought to light.

News about all of this has been shared by an inside source that is well placed near the Palace’s circle.

In their interview with Heat World the source explained, “Next year is going to be a very big year, and ideally William would love it if Kate’s able to carry out her engagements as close to normal as possible.”

“But he’s also crystal clear that her health comes first, and he’s let everyone around them know that he doesn’t want her to dive back in too quickly.”

“He knows what a work horse Kate can be, and how badly she feels about being out of commission, so he can’t help but worry that she’ll overdo it and put her health at risk,” hence “his priority is her long-term wellbeing” at the moment.

The same source also made it a point to note that, “Her health is still fragile,” despite being in remission from cancer.

And “That’s why William has given all the aides and courtiers strict orders not to overload her,” the source explained.

Right now, “He’s urging Kate to stay focused on her steady recovery rather than putting too much on her plate.”

“He just wants to be sure she feels supported without unnecessary pressure,” throughout this entire process.

For those unversed, this admission has come shortly after the Princess herself admitted that her priority is on “staying cancer-free”, in the update video she shared to Instagram.

That video in question included an old-school home videos aesthetic and featured the Middleton’s and the Windsors’ while playing cards.