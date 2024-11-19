Prince William breaks silence as Harry flies out of US after Donald Trump's win

Prince William breaks silence as Harry flies out of US after Donald Trump victory

Prince William has broken his silence on social media a day after his estranged brother Prince Harry flew out of US following Donald Trump’s victory in elections 2024.

Archie and Lilibet doting father made a notable appearance at the Grey Cup in Vancouver, taking part in a symbolic jersey pass that highlighted the growing momentum for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

He took center stage during the broadcast alongside Team Canada competitor Wen Nie, passing a special IG25 jersey to Amar Doman, owner of the BC Lions.

Harry also gave an interview to The Sports Network and was snapped on the pitch waving to the crowds before he left.

During the interview, Prince Harry said that it was his first time attending the cup, adding: "Really looking forward to the game getting started. Let's go!"

Amid Harry’s Canada visit, Prince William took to social media and reacted to his photo from the African Earthshot Prize, held recently.

The Earthshot Prize shared the Prince of Wales photo on its X, formerly Twitter handle and tweeted, “Prince William has been looking forward to an African Earthshot Prize for a long time and was excited that it's finally here!”

Reacting to it, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official handle dropped a sweet green heart emoji to comment.



