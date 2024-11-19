Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis stand strong amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs drama

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are staying strong despite Sean “Diddy” Combs’ controversy.

Following the rapper’s arrest on September 16, Ashton's old photos from his infamous parties went viral. This led to speculations surrounding the status of Mila and Ashton's marriage.

However, the couple shut down the breakup rumours on September 29 with their public appearance. Ashton and Mila attended the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Chicago Bears, where they reportedly looked relaxed and happy.

It is worth mentioning that due to public scrutiny surrounding the association with Combs, the couple is reportedly considering moving to Europe.

This isn’t the first time Ashton and Mila have faced challenges. The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, have faced several ups and downs in their relationship.

In 2023, they faced criticism for writing letter of support to their former That ‘70s Show co-star Danny Masterson, who was convicted of rape.

An insider previously told In Touch, “First it was Danny Masterson and now it’s Diddy, and it’s got [Ashton] convinced that there are way better places out there to live than Hollywood.”

For those unversed, after starring as love interests in That ‘70s Show Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made their fans' dream come true and started dating in 2012.

They tied the knot three years later and now share two kids: daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 10, and son Dimitri Portwood, 7.