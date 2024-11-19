King Charles ‘infested with a ‘tick' that is burrowing into his soft flesh

King Charles’ plight against a ‘tick’ that is bent on ‘burrowing’ itself into his skin has just been brought to light.

For those unversed the ‘tick’ in question is Prince Andrew and the comparisons have been drawn by commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched base following a comment made by Prince William to the Times, Kate Mansey.

In that conversation he shared his intentions for a ‘smaller r’ in royalty with more “impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people” than the years before.

While responding, in her piece for News.com.au, Ms Elser noted, “from that, we can take something else too – that William felt emboldened to come out and make these comments says something about the state of the nation inside Crown Inc.”

She even went as far as to say that according to this, “The King seems to have lost control over those unruly relatives of his.”

“Forget that wayward son several time zones away furtively Googling camera angles when his Netflix crew is not looking, but much closer to home, he has not one but two close family members having very publicly broken ranks this week.”

But “for nearly two years, Charles has waged a very public war on his disgraced if not despised brother Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.”

And “What followed has been called the Siege of Royal Lodge, which has seen the duke burrow in like a tick into soft flesh and Charles resort to increasingly extreme tactics to try and push out Andrew,” she also added before signing off.