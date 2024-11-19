 
'Blackpink' Rosé highlights generous gesture of Taylor Swift for album 'Rosee'

Rosé’s solo album 'Rosee' is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024

Web Desk
November 19, 2024

Blackpink’s Rosé, who’s real name is Roseanne Park, has shared insights into the guidance that she received from Taylor Swift for her solo Album, Rosee.

On 18 November, in an interview with i-D Magazine, Rosé candidly praised the generosity of the four-time Grammy Award winner, Swift.

“I told her I’m such a huge fan, and I just had some questions,” the How You Like That singer began by saying.

“As soon as she met me, she’s like ‘Spill, let me help you out,’ " she shared Swift’s supportive attitude and said. “She gave me her experiences and was so ready to help me.”

“She gave me her number and she’s like, ‘Let me know if you have any questions.’ Who does that? Like, you’re Taylor Swift!”

“She is literally the coolest, and she’s such a girl’s girl. She was telling me—make sure to take care of this, this, and this—like, logistics. She was trying to protect me,” the songstress lauded.

Moreover, she also highlighted the piece of wisdom that she received from Swift related to her highly-anticipated release solo album.

“Me becoming solo, being independent, it’s not an easy thing. There are a lot of things I should be careful with,” the Korean singer added. “and she gave me a rundown on all the things I have to look out for.”

Before concluding, she praised the Anti-Hero singer by saying, “That was the coolest part—she’s killed it in the game, and she was kind enough to walk me through.”

Rosé’s solo album, Rosee, is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024.

