Prince William exposes everywhere King Charles lacks as a leader?

Prince William has seemingly issued a snub against his father and experts suspect it talks of all that he was unable to achieve during his time on the throne.

The conversation arose after royal commentator Daniela Elser made her stance public, after the prince showcased his desires to show more “impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people.”

In her piece for News.com.au she began by noting how, “All of this sounds swell and all, but to say ‘we could do with some more empathetic leadership’ suggests we don’t have any right now, ergo, King Charles is lacking in this department.”

“So too His Majesty’s apparent current deficit in terms of ‘impact, philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people’.”

“If only Charles had had the idea – oh, say in the 1970s, when he launched his then-groundbreaking Prince’s Trust – of “helping people,” the commentator added.

“The sticking point is not what he’s saying, which is basically that he wants to be more of a touchy-feely monarch, but that his comments serve as a not-so-veiled criticism of the way the King is doing things.”

“And from that, we can take something else too – that William felt emboldened to come out and make these comments says something about the state of the nation inside Crown Inc,” Ms Elser also noted before signing off.