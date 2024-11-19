Hugh Grant shares shocking transformation of Nicholas Hoult 22 years later

Hugh Grant and Nicholas Hoult surprised fans with a reunion photo 22 years after starring in About a Boy.

On November 18, Grant had a day of reunions at 15th Governors Awards as he presented screenwriter Richard Curtis with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

He also delivered a hilarious speech, talking about fun memories he shares with Curtis from their previous work on projects like Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) and Love Actually (2003).

However, on Monday Grant posted a photo of himself with Hoult, marking their special reunion outside the Dolby Theatre.

The photo shared on X (Formerly Twitter) showed Grant and Hoult sharing a laugh outside the venue. He also shared a throwback photo of them in About a Boy, where Hoult was just 12 years old.

The captionless photo caught fans’ attention, who shared their love and admiration for the duo.

Additionally, Hoult also responded to the photo, simply saying, “we’re cute.”

While the two actors haven’t appeared in a movie together since, fans expressed their desire to see the iconic duo on the big screen again.

One suggested, “Please work together again...a comedy....or an action movie.....or a thriller....or a horror.....or a musical, yes a musical.....or a dark comedic action thriller with songs.”

While another asked, “Next film together when? “

“Very fond of that film. It had a great soundtrack. I'm glad to see that you are still buddies,” the third user noted.