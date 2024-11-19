 
Timothée Chalamet's strict rules on new film revealed

Edward Norton reveals Timothée Chalamet’s efforts in the biopic of Bob Dylan

November 19, 2024

To become Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet has set strict rules for himself on the set of A Complete Unknown, his costar Edward Norton said.

In a chat with Rolling Stone, the Fight Club alum said the Academy-nominated actor was “relentless” in moulding himself into the legendary musician.

“No visitors, no friends, no reps, no nothing. ‘Nobody comes around us while we’re doing this,’” he shared the rules 28-year-old had on the set. “We’re trying to do the best we can with something that’s so totemic and sacrosanct to many people."

"And I agreed totally – it was like, we cannot have a ******* audience for this. We’ve got to believe to the greatest degree we can. And he was right to be that protective," the Primal Fear star said.

His other costar, Monica Barbaro, recalled the Dune star always remained “in his own world” on set, “in a way that I think Bob often was as well. And it was actually really conducive to the dynamic between Bob and Joan.”

A Complete Unknown will open in theatres on Dec 25.

