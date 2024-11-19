Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan join hands to show Bollywood world

Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment are readying themselves to shake the industry as they have joined forces to make a show about an outsider entering the world of Bollywood.



Currently, the series is untitled; however, it will mark the directorial debut of King Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. The show is set to be released in 2025, according to Variety.

“Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an audacious, unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood,” the streamer’s statement reads.

Further, it said, “The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.”

“We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider,” the Pathaan star said.

“It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."