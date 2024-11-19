 
Geo News

Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan join hands to show Bollywood world

Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan are set to work on their sixth projects together

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan join hands to show Bollywood world
Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan join hands to show Bollywood world

Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment are readying themselves to shake the industry as they have joined forces to make a show about an outsider entering the world of Bollywood.

Currently, the series is untitled; however, it will mark the directorial debut of King Khan’s son, Aryan Khan. The show is set to be released in 2025, according to Variety.

“Set against the backdrop of the film industry, this multi-genre project promises an audacious, unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood,” the streamer’s statement reads.

Further, it said, “The series blends a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema.”

“We are excited to present this new series with Netflix that offers a refreshing look into the glamorous cinematic world and what it takes to succeed as an outsider,” the Pathaan star said.

“It’s a unique narrative brought to life by Aryan, many passionate minds and the team at Red Chillies Entertainment. This one’s going to be all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of entertainment."

Punjabi rap icon Bohemia honoured in UK Parliament
Punjabi rap icon Bohemia honoured in UK Parliament
Is Veena Malik getting married again?
Is Veena Malik getting married again?
WATCH: Mishi Khan falls off sofa during live show while taking selfie video
WATCH: Mishi Khan falls off sofa during live show while taking selfie
Actor Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan
Actor Hania Aamir reveals her marriage plan
Renowned producer of 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' passes away in Dallas video
Renowned producer of 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' passes away in Dallas
UK Parliament honours Mahira Khan for contributions to cinema, culture
UK Parliament honours Mahira Khan for contributions to cinema, culture
Anushka Sharma posts heartwarming photo on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday
Anushka Sharma posts heartwarming photo on Virat Kohli's 36th birthday
Aima Baig's viral mashup of beloved tracks garners massive fan praise video
Aima Baig's viral mashup of beloved tracks garners massive fan praise