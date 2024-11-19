Photo: Angelina Jolie on new hunt amid Brad Pitt winery battle: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking for new ways to defeat Brad Pitt.

As per the newest findings RadarOnline.com, Angelina Jolie is backing up her finances to finalize the fate of their $350m vineyard.

In order to fight with Brad Pitt next year in court, the star is "hunting down the back of her sofa" for cash, as per a tipster.

Meanwhile, the Maria actress, who recently dropped her lawsuit against the FBI for its investigation on alleged domestic violence, is also reportedly "making an inventory" of her valuables like jewels, handbags, and artworks.

In addition to this, the source claimed that the Oscar-winning actress has also put her vintage Ferrari up for sale for $1.3 million in a desperate attempt to win over Brad, who is currently dating Ines De Ramon and reportedly wants to start a new family with her.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple’s years long feud over Chateau Mirava, their shared French winery, is now scheduled for a 2025 trial.

This action was taken after a recent court ruling in which Angelina’s attempt to have Brad’s filing thrown out was dismissed.