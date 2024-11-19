Photo: Sharon Osbourne frustrated after Ozempic weight loss: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly is not satisfied with the use of Ozempic.

For those unversed, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne admitted losing 42 pounds with the help of the Ozempic.

Reportedly, the TV personality is not using the drug anymore, but recently a source dished to RadarOnline.com that she is concerned about her health post its use.

The 72-year-old is not regaining any of the weight she lost from taking the drug and has been left "frustrated" at its side effects, claimed the insider.

During a 2023 chat with Daily Mail, Sharon admitted, “I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more,” adding, "I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny.”

Later, she confessed, “I don’t regret it," explaining, "Everything with weight with me was, ‘I want it now.' The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really.”

Nonetheless, Sharon’s daughter Kelly set the record straight on Ozempic rumours, claiming she has not tried the drug yet, but is open to it.