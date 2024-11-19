Beyonce's mother defends singer against 'fake' allegations

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, came out in support of her daughter amid new claims.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 70-year-old matriarch dismissed the rumors that the singer was paid $10 million to appear at Kamala Harris’ rally in October.

“So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,” Tina penned alongside a screenshot of a blurred-out post originally shared on Candace Owens’ podcast account.

“Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up,” she continued. “The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

“When In Fact : Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s [sic] Rally in Houston,” added the singer’s mother.

Tina further claimed that rather than receiving millions, Beyone “actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam.”