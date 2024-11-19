 
Geo News

Beyonce's mother defends singer against 'fake' allegations

Beyonce’s mother jumps to the rescue for daughter amid new claims

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

Beyonces mother defends singer against fake allegations
Beyonce's mother defends singer against 'fake' allegations

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, came out in support of her daughter amid new claims.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 70-year-old matriarch dismissed the rumors that the singer was paid $10 million to appear at Kamala Harris’ rally in October.

“So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,” Tina penned alongside a screenshot of a blurred-out post originally shared on Candace Owens’ podcast account.

“Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up,” she continued. “The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

“When In Fact : Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s [sic] Rally in Houston,” added the singer’s mother.

Tina further claimed that rather than receiving millions, Beyone “actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam.”

Paul Mescal on 'Gladiator III': 'I hope to be in'
Paul Mescal on 'Gladiator III': 'I hope to be in'
Sharon Osbourne frustrated after Ozempic weight loss: Report
Sharon Osbourne frustrated after Ozempic weight loss: Report
Barry Keoghan talks about sporting 'fake tattoos' for 'Bird' role
Barry Keoghan talks about sporting 'fake tattoos' for 'Bird' role
Prince William exposes everywhere King Charles lacks as a leader? video
Prince William exposes everywhere King Charles lacks as a leader?
James Gunn reflects on the future of new DCU: 'I love them'
James Gunn reflects on the future of new DCU: 'I love them'
Angelina Jolie on new hunt amid Brad Pitt winery battle: Source
Angelina Jolie on new hunt amid Brad Pitt winery battle: Source
Cher opens up about her near-breaking point in new memoir
Cher opens up about her near-breaking point in new memoir
Ben Affleck says AI won't destroy film industry: 'Not possible'
Ben Affleck says AI won't destroy film industry: 'Not possible'