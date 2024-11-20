Keke Palmer opens up about parenting relationship with ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is feeling content after sorting out things with her ex

The 31-year-old actress appeared in a recent episode of CBS Mornings on Tuesday, November 19, and talked about her co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson.

It is pertinent to mention that Palmer shares son Leodis Leo with Jackson.

"I gotta be honest, I would've never thought that I would be where I am now, and so I'm very grateful that this has now been the outcome and we've been able to coexist in this way and show up for our son, and just be in a different place. It's a real blessing," Palmer told Gayle King.

The Scream Queens alum went on to say, "Boundaries. Boundaries – I don't think I had enough of 'em, I think boundaries, and I talk about that a lot in the book. People cannot respect boundaries you don't have and sometimes it's hard to make boundaries with people you love."

"And that's something that I've always struggled with. I talk about it so much in the book, with my Christian background and the concept of forgiveness and how that means I show up for me and show up for others," Palmer explained.

"And when I had my son, it became clear that I needed to create boundaries and I needed to have hard lines with the people in my life," the singer added.