 
Geo News

Sharon Osbourne rejects Ozempic use unlike Kelly Osbourne: Report

Kelly Osbourne is Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon's daughter

By
Web Desk
|

November 19, 2024

Photo: Sharon Osbourne rejects Ozempic use unlike Kelly Osbourne: Report
Photo: Sharon Osbourne rejects Ozempic use unlike Kelly Osbourne: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly feels frustrated over the fact that she used Ozempic for weight loss.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 72-year-old is not happy because she thinks that these “weight loss drugs have wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back for her.”

“She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures,” the mole addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the source mentioned, “They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."

While Sharon is “frustrated” over the aftereffects of Ozempic, Kelly, her daughter, utilized the weight loss drug, Ozempic, after receiving good reviews from her peers.

Clarifying her stance on the popular drug, Kelly previously shared with PEOPLE magazine, that the drug is FDA approved and serves as “the miracle drug in the right hands.”

Before using Ozempic, Kelly was reportedly so insecure of herself that she “didn’t want to look at my body.”

Paul Mescal on 'Gladiator III': 'I hope to be in'
Paul Mescal on 'Gladiator III': 'I hope to be in'
Sharon Osbourne frustrated after Ozempic weight loss: Report
Sharon Osbourne frustrated after Ozempic weight loss: Report
Barry Keoghan talks about sporting 'fake tattoos' for 'Bird' role
Barry Keoghan talks about sporting 'fake tattoos' for 'Bird' role
Prince William exposes everywhere King Charles lacks as a leader? video
Prince William exposes everywhere King Charles lacks as a leader?
James Gunn reflects on the future of new DCU: 'I love them'
James Gunn reflects on the future of new DCU: 'I love them'
Angelina Jolie on new hunt amid Brad Pitt winery battle: Source
Angelina Jolie on new hunt amid Brad Pitt winery battle: Source
Cher opens up about her near-breaking point in new memoir
Cher opens up about her near-breaking point in new memoir
Ben Affleck says AI won't destroy film industry: 'Not possible'
Ben Affleck says AI won't destroy film industry: 'Not possible'