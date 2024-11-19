Photo: Sharon Osbourne rejects Ozempic use unlike Kelly Osbourne: Report

Sharon Osbourne reportedly feels frustrated over the fact that she used Ozempic for weight loss.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the 72-year-old is not happy because she thinks that these “weight loss drugs have wrecked her metabolism and there's no going back for her.”

“She simply can't put the weight back on that she needs to regain a healthy look. It just shows the dangers of these 'quick fix' cures,” the mole addressed.

Before signing off from the chat, the source mentioned, “They are not good for the body. Her weight is on an irreversible downward spiral."

While Sharon is “frustrated” over the aftereffects of Ozempic, Kelly, her daughter, utilized the weight loss drug, Ozempic, after receiving good reviews from her peers.

Clarifying her stance on the popular drug, Kelly previously shared with PEOPLE magazine, that the drug is FDA approved and serves as “the miracle drug in the right hands.”

Before using Ozempic, Kelly was reportedly so insecure of herself that she “didn’t want to look at my body.”