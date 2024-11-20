 
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly talk nonstop about baby after pregnancy news: Source

Meghan is expecting her fourth and Machine Gun Kelly's second child

November 20, 2024

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly can't wait to welcome their first baby together.

The 38-year-old actress and the 34-year-old rocker publicly announced the baby news on Monday, November 11 on social media.

An insider told People magazine that the pair was “keeping the baby news quiet until Megan was ready to share."

The source added that the rapper and his fiance “can't stop talking about the baby.”

The tipster further noted the couple is "very excited" and sharing the happy news with their loved ones.

“They are very excited. He's basically telling everyone he knows.”

“Megan felt nervous early on in the pregnancy, but she feels more relaxed now,” the tattler added. “She's trying to enjoy it. She loves being pregnant.”

Moreover, as per the report Megan and Kelly are “doing well” and “focused on the baby right now.”

“It doesn't seem they will get married before the baby arrives," the source added.

