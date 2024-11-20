 
Geo News

Kate Middleton happy to get 'back on email' after 'world shattered'

Kate Middleton change in demeanor after cancer diagnosis laid bare

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Kate Middleton has reportedly started to value her work more after cancer diagnosis.

With uncertainty towards her health, the Princess of Wales has developed a newfound connection with her Royal duties.

Expert Katie Nicholl told The Sun: "When the matter of your health has been shaken it shatters your world. I’m sure that being able to get back on email, to get back to meetings, to have that connection with the real world has been a source of great comfort for her

"The wonderful thing about Catherine and why she always makes the front pages is because that smile lights up any room she’s in. It’s not forced, fake or artificial, it's genuine and authentic because she takes great joy from the work that she does."

Back in February, Kate shared her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video. The future Queen then underwent chemotherapy before announcing the end of her illness in October.

