Kim Kardashian's doctor introduces star product: 'Magic'

The medical expert shared how his product helped several celebrities achieve their desired skin results

November 20, 2024

Kim Kardashian reportedly has a deep love for Dr. Jason Diamond’s InstaFacials.

As fans will be aware, the TV personality has been a fan of Dr. Diamond’s vampire facials and their skin rejuvenating abilities.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the medical expert revealed the secret to these surprising results.

After serving A-listed celebrities for years, Dr. proudly shared that, “People will say that their husband asked if they got a procedure.”

He recalled, “They get up in the morning after using it and their skin just looks better.”

“Most people see an immediate benefit literally after the first treatment. And so that’s why people easily fall in love with this. It’s not like they have to wait and wait and wait,” he continued of his top-rated formula.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Diamond’s brand positions it as “medically inspired, universal skincare to awaken skin’s innate rejuvenating power.”

In short, “It’s magic,” said the expert. 

