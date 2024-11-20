 
Geo News

Hugh Grant shares his major life regret: 'Too late in life'

The actor is a father to five children, three daughters and two sons

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Hugh Grant shares his major life regret: Too late in life
Hugh Grant shares his major life regret: 'Too late in life'

Hugh Grant shared his regret of having kids 'too late in life'

The 64-year-old actor appeared in a recent episode of Smartless podcast on Monday November 18, and opened up about having kids in older age.

Grant was asked about how many kids he has, "Well, we think it's five," he jokingly replied.

The Heretic actor went on to say, "But I had them much too old in life you know, I started when I was 52."

He revealed that at the age of 64, his youngest child is only 6-year-old.

"Now I'm 64, you know, and the youngest is 6, and I need a long stint in a sanatorium or an abbey," Grant noted, adding, "Wish I lived there."

It is pertinent to mention that the Hugh Grant shares two daughters, Blue, 5, and Lulu, 8, and a son John Mungo, 12, with his wife Anna Eberstein.

He also welcomed two kids, daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and son Felix Chang Hong, 11 with actress Tinglan Hong.

Nicole Kidman weighs in on Keith Urban's sweet gesture
Nicole Kidman weighs in on Keith Urban's sweet gesture
Kim Kardashian's doctor introduces star product: 'Magic'
Kim Kardashian's doctor introduces star product: 'Magic'
Kate Middleton happy to get ‘back on email' after ‘world shattered' video
Kate Middleton happy to get ‘back on email' after ‘world shattered'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly talk nonstop about baby after pregnancy news: Source
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly talk nonstop about baby after pregnancy news: Source
Jennifer Lawrence shares family concerns about her involvement in 'dangerous' documentary
Jennifer Lawrence shares family concerns about her involvement in 'dangerous' documentary
Diddy's lawyers make major demand ahead of hearing
Diddy's lawyers make major demand ahead of hearing
Brad Pitt to make 'mega money' Angelina Jolie go 'broke:' Source
Brad Pitt to make 'mega money' Angelina Jolie go 'broke:' Source
Sharon Osbourne rejects Ozempic use unlike Kelly Osbourne: Report
Sharon Osbourne rejects Ozempic use unlike Kelly Osbourne: Report