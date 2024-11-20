Hugh Grant shares his major life regret: 'Too late in life'

Hugh Grant shared his regret of having kids 'too late in life'

The 64-year-old actor appeared in a recent episode of Smartless podcast on Monday November 18, and opened up about having kids in older age.

Grant was asked about how many kids he has, "Well, we think it's five," he jokingly replied.

The Heretic actor went on to say, "But I had them much too old in life you know, I started when I was 52."

He revealed that at the age of 64, his youngest child is only 6-year-old.

"Now I'm 64, you know, and the youngest is 6, and I need a long stint in a sanatorium or an abbey," Grant noted, adding, "Wish I lived there."

It is pertinent to mention that the Hugh Grant shares two daughters, Blue, 5, and Lulu, 8, and a son John Mungo, 12, with his wife Anna Eberstein.

He also welcomed two kids, daughter Tabitha Xiao Xi, 13, and son Felix Chang Hong, 11 with actress Tinglan Hong.