Photo: Nicole Kidman weighs in on Keith Urban's sweet gesture

Nicole Kidman got candid about her second husband Keith Urban’s sweet gesture of love and appreciation.

As fans will be aware, the actress is currently promoting her upcoming project, Babygirl, an erotic thriller.

For this reason, she recently had a confessional with W Magazine and shared that Keith got a new tattoo in honor of her newest work.

“He actually has "Babygirl" tattooed on the back of his neck!” Nicole revealed to the outlet.

“Keith is not allowed to call anyone else Babygirl,” the 57-year-old acting sensation continued.

She went on to explain that the rules have been changed now since she bagged her latest bold project.

“But now, because of the film, it's taken on a different meaning. So he's like, "No, I still have total rights over Babygirl!"' she addressed before moving to a new couple.

Meanwhile, in her chat with GQ Magazine the former wife of Tom Cruise opened up about her husband’s reaction to hit Netflix series, The Perfect Couple.

For those unversed, the hit series is a mystery drama, based on The New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand's novel under the same name.

“I watched it with my husband,” she started off by recalling the time when they watched it together.

Nicole added, “He's like,’ Okay, let me see the next one. Let me see the next one.’ That's when I know it's good when he says that.”