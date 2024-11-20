Cynthia Erivo addresses 'sensitive' reaction to fan made 'Wicked' poster

Cynthia Erivo revealed the sentimental reason behind clapping back at a fan-edited Wicked poster.

Back in October the actress and singer, who stars as Elphaba in the movie musical, gave a statement on social media hitting back at the altered version of the poster that concealed her face in order to replicate the iconic Broadway poster art.

Erivo called the poster "wildest, most offensive thing I have seen" and that "none of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us."

Later dyring her red carpet appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, the 37-year-old actress reflected on her reponse saying "really protective" about her project and "probably should have called my friends."

In a recent chat with, the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope, she expressed a similar viewpoint.

"Having that passion for what this piece is and loving it so much and knowing how much I want to communicate through Elphaba, that’s probably where that came from," Erivo told the outlet. "And so in my little human moment I had ... I fell out on the internet, when really I should have just picked up my phone and called a friend."

"We have these human moments," she explained. "And me being human and sensitive, I shared something that I think is part of the little girl in me. I realize that there are so many people who love this just as much as I do."