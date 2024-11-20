 
Geo News

Cynthia Erivo addresses 'sensitive' reaction to fan made 'Wicked' poster

The actress expressed her love and passion for the upcoming film "Wicked"

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Cynthia Erivo addresses sensitive reaction to fan made Wicked poster
Cynthia Erivo addresses 'sensitive' reaction to fan made 'Wicked' poster

Cynthia Erivo revealed the sentimental reason behind clapping back at a fan-edited Wicked poster.

Back in October the actress and singer, who stars as Elphaba in the movie musical, gave a statement on social media hitting back at the altered version of the poster that concealed her face in order to replicate the iconic Broadway poster art.

Erivo called the poster "wildest, most offensive thing I have seen" and that "none of this is funny. None of it is cute. It degrades me. It degrades us."

Later dyring her red carpet appearance at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards, the 37-year-old actress reflected on her reponse saying "really protective" about her project and "probably should have called my friends."

In a recent chat with, the Los Angeles Times' The Envelope, she expressed a similar viewpoint.

"Having that passion for what this piece is and loving it so much and knowing how much I want to communicate through Elphaba, that’s probably where that came from," Erivo told the outlet. "And so in my little human moment I had ... I fell out on the internet, when really I should have just picked up my phone and called a friend."

"We have these human moments," she explained. "And me being human and sensitive, I shared something that I think is part of the little girl in me. I realize that there are so many people who love this just as much as I do."

Hugh Grant shares his major life regret: 'Too late in life'
Hugh Grant shares his major life regret: 'Too late in life'
Prince Harry elated to get rid of ‘California speak' in newfound freedom video
Prince Harry elated to get rid of ‘California speak' in newfound freedom
Keke Palmer opens up about parenting relationship with ex Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer opens up about parenting relationship with ex Darius Jackson
Denzel Washington addresses 'Gladiator II' controversy
Denzel Washington addresses 'Gladiator II' controversy
Nicole Kidman weighs in on Keith Urban's sweet gesture
Nicole Kidman weighs in on Keith Urban's sweet gesture
Kim Kardashian's doctor introduces star product: 'Magic'
Kim Kardashian's doctor introduces star product: 'Magic'
Kate Middleton happy to get ‘back on email' after ‘world shattered' video
Kate Middleton happy to get ‘back on email' after ‘world shattered'
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly talk nonstop about baby after pregnancy news: Source
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly talk nonstop about baby after pregnancy news: Source