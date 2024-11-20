Meghan Markle ‘furious' as Victoria Beckham ‘takes control'

Meghan Markle is reportedly furious as Victoria Beckham has taken over the Netflix game.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is awaiting the release of her cooking show on Netflix, has been vanquished by Victoria, as she prepares to release her fashion story titled ‘The House of VB.’

The editor of ‘Majesty’ magazine, Ingrid Seward, tells Fabulous: “I'm sure she would have been furious because she likes to be in control.

“I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post.

“She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside. She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she's enough of an actress to know that she can't possibly show it.

“She has to say ‘isn't it wonderful and isn't Victoria wonderful?’

“I think to say anything else would be a grave error, and she knows that.

“Of course, she'd be annoyed, but there's absolutely nothing she can do about it because she doesn't have a hand in the scheduling of these shows.

“Meghan saying ‘I want to go first’ is not going to make any difference to them.

She notes: “I think Meghan has to see it as maybe Victoria Beckham paving the way for her.”