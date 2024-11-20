 
Geo News

Queen Camilla talks about favourite part of being grandmother

Queen Camilla talks about her favourite hobby as a grandmother

Web Desk
November 20, 2024


Queen Camilla admits she greatly enjoys being a grandmother.

Speaking to the British Vogue on her 75th birthday, Her Majesty gushed about granddaughters, Lola Parker Bowles, 17, and Eliza Lopes, aged 16.

Queen Camilla noted: "I do Wordle every day with my granddaughter. She'll text me to say, 'I've done it in three', and I say, 'Sorry, I've done it in two today.' It's very satisfactory when it tells you how brilliant you are.”

"You know the nice thing about being a grandmother is that you can spoil them occasionally, give them more of the things that their parents forbid them to have...One's at a school very near my house, so when I am in Wiltshire and her parents are away, I can nip over and pick her up and take her home.,” she quipped.

Her Majesty added: “The girls are beginning to get into clothes and make-up and, you know, it's rather frightening when you see them, coming out with pierced ears and a lot of new make-up and funny-coloured hair and stuff".

