Julianne Hough delivers playful performance with 'Man in Finance' hit

Julianne Hough took center stage on the Tuesday, November 19, episode of Dancing With The Stars, delivering a playful performance to the viral TikTok hit, Man in Finance.

The 36-year-old cohost joked about her single status after dancing alongside DWTS pros Sasha Fraber, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Pasha Pashkov.

According to US Weekly, her cohost Alfonso Ribeiro remarked, “Great to see you out on the floor with the guys.”

In regards to this, Hough quipped, “Well, you know, I am single and looking for a guy anywhere I can find one,” prompting Ribeiro to jokingly suggest that viewers could text her name to “shoot their shot.”

Moreover, Hough’s surprise routine began after she interviewed contestants Stephan Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, as per the publication.

In a dramatic twist, she handed off her microphone and revealed a sparkling silver outfit under her dancing down a staircase with male DWTS pros dressed in business attire, referencing the satirical lyrics of Man in Finance.

Additionally, the lighthearted moment follows Hough’s recent reflections on love as while speaking on the Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast in September, she shared her hopes of building a life with someone authentically aligned with her values and said, “I want to be living and vibrating in the pace of my most authentic self,” as per the outlet.

Furthermore, Hough, who came out as “not straight” in 2019, continues to explore her journey with love and self-discovery.