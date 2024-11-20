Oliver Hudson teases wife Erinn Bartlett on Men's Day

Oliver Hudson is sharing a laugh with his wife Erinn Bartlett online.

Hudson, 48, took to Instagram with a bizarre tribute to multiple not-so-eligible men including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 35, actors Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Chris Hemsworth, and Senator Mitch McConnell.

“In honor of #nationalmensday I’ve compiled a carousel of the men my wife wants to make love to,” Hudson joked in the caption.

The Cleaning Lady actor had most in splits over the light-hearted banter, with DJ D-Nice commenting, “Mitch got me in tears! No way your wife is that thirsty," with a string of laughing emojis.

Hudson and Barlett's marriage is 18 years strong, sharing sons Wilder Brooks and Bodhi Hawn, and daughter Rio Laura.

The father-of-three recently spilled the beans on how he makes his marriage work, crediting the marital bliss to making time for each other and also maintaining a sense of individuality.

"You never want to go [away from each other for] too long, but if you're in this business, you're going to be away," the Rules of Engagement actor told People in September.

"I always make it a point to come home anytime that I can."

As for his emphasis on individuality, he said, "I think there's a tendency to become codependent, where it's like, when you're feeling bad, I'm feeling bad. We are a unit, yes we are, but we are individuals. You need to go do your s*** and let me go do my s*** and be okay with it."