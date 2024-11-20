Lala Kent spills beans on co-parenting with former fiancé Randall Emmett

Lala Kent opened up about co-parenting her four-year-old daughter Ocean, with former fiancé Randall Emmett during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, November 19.

The Vanderpump Rules star shared that despite their differences, they have found a way to prioritize their child’s wellbeing.

In regards to this, Kent told Andy Cohen, “We have come to a place where we have one thing in common: this child and what is best for her. We have productive conversations. It’s not always golden, but we make it work.”

According to US Weekly, Kent, who welcomed Ocean in March 2021 while still engaged to Emmett, reflected on the ups and downs of their co parenting journey as she stated, “I’m, like, a really fun ride. One day we’re good, and the next day he pisses me off. But it’s all good. We always come back to Ocean and her wellbeing.”

Moreover, Kent and Emmett ended their engagement in 2021 amid allegations of infidelity while Emmett reportedly wanted to reconcile and Kent made the decision to part ways due to alleged “lack of trust," as per the publication.

Additionally, in December of that year, she revealed the emotional toll of their breakup by describing it as “traumatizing” and noting that her daughter was her source of strength, as per the outlet's claims.