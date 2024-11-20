Prince Andrew's daughters declare war on King Charles in bitter Royal feud

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have declared a war against King Charles in favour of their father.



According to a new report, they have begun drawing up a "battle plan" to support their father, the Duke of York, in his ongoing feud with the monarch.

A report by GB News has revealed that the sisters are unhappy with the treatment of their father, who has been involved in a dispute with the Royal family over his residency at Royal Lodge.

They also revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie, along with their mother and ex-wife of Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, have held several meetings to discuss the situation and to support the Duke.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are rallying around to help support their father,” the insider said. "Royal Lodge is viewed as a York family problem, not just an Andrew problem and the whole family are chipping in, that includes Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie."



They added, "The York family have held several meetings and drawn up a battle plan. They will not allow their family to fall or come up against any more negative press.

“It's very much a charge led by Beatrice. She's extremely loyal and has taken the reins."