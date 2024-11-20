Denzel Washington gets honest about past addictions: 'I've done a lot of damage'

Denzel Washington, who is all set to celebrate 10 years of sobriety in December, admitted that his past drug and alcohol use has left negative impacts on his health.

In a new interview with Esquire, the 69-year-old actor revealed, “I’ve done a lot of damage to the body. We’ll see. I’ve been clean.”

“Things are opening up for me now — like being seventy. It’s real. And it’s OK. This is the last chapter — if I get another thirty, what do I want to do? My mother made it to ninety-seven. I’m doing the best I can,” said Denzel.

The Gladiator II star added that he used many substances over the years, but wine was his main vice.

“Wine is very tricky. It’s very slow. It ain’t like, boom, all of a sudden,” said Denzel.

“I never got strung out on heroin. Never got strung out on coke. Never got strung out on hard drugs. I shot dope just like they shot dope, but I never got strung out,” he continued.

“And I never got strung out on liquor. I had this ideal idea of wine tastings and all that — which is what it was at first. And that’s a very sub¬tle thing. I mean, I drank the best,” Denzel added