Riley Keough shockingly reveals 'curse' behind series of her family's death

Riley Keough shockingly reveals curse behind series of family members death

Riley Keough has shared insights into the ‘curse’ that caused the death of her family members.

At her late mom Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir stop, the Under The Bridge actor candidly shared the family “curse” that has an impact on her family.

At the Los Angeles tour, she began by saying, "I get asked a lot on this book tour, ‘How did I avoid the curse of the Presleys?’ And it's such a weird question.”

At the time, the American actor reflected upon the series of deaths in her family, her twin stillborn brother, Jessie, the suicide of her brother, who was a musician named Benjamin Presley at age of 27, and also her mother reportedly died of “complications from prior weight-loss surgery” at age 54.

Keough highlighted her and her late mom’s addiction for painkillers and prescription drugs, and told the moderator, “I think the word ‘curse’ is used because my family are looked at as this not real mythology or something, but really it's just very common things, like addiction.”

“Everyone in here has loved somebody with addiction issues or has lost somebody tragically."

“I mean, the hope is that the future generations of our family aren't going to struggle so much with addiction. Of course, that's the dream,” she continued.

“It's funny because I spent a lot of my life and career actually living in a world where that wasn't at the forefront, it was very different” after her mom's death, the Daisy Jones And The Six actor concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Lisa Marie Presley told her entire life story in the memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which is written by her with her daughter, Keough.