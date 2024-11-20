Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step for kids after security breach at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton and Prince William have taken a big step for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis following terrifying security breach at Windsor Castle.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the masked intruders allegedly smashed down a barrier and scaled a six-foot fence to get access to the Windsor Castle estate as the future king and queen slept in their cottage just a stone's throw away.

Following the incident, the Fox News Digital quoted royal expert Hilary Fordwich as saying, “For Prince William and Catherine, this is of course horrific because at this time, when they are under immense stress due to her health concerns, this is the last thing they need."

The report further claimed the future king and queen are said to be keeping their focus on protecting their three young children following the security breach that has rocked the House of Windsor.

The expert went on saying, “Who on Earth could sleep well at night knowing this sort of violation of their safety has taken place?”

Another royal expert Neil Sean told the media outlet, "For now, security is at higher alert at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Adelaide Cottage… only Prince George was aware of the situation as the other two are considered too young to be told."