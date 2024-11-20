 
Geo News

Kate Middleton releases statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George

Prince William recently left Kate Middleton 'terrified' about Prince George with his latest move

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Kate Middleton releases statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her first statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George with latest move once again.

The future king visited a university in Belfast where he sat on a stationary motorbike inside a studio.

The Prince of Wales could be heard saying: "Any excuse to get on a motorbike! I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin.”

The latest move of William has apparently left Kate concerned as she once admitted openly her fears about William's passion for motorbikes when Prince George was just two years old.

The Hello Magazine had reported that Kate Middleton had expressed her anxiety, saying, "He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

Now, to mark the World Children’s Day, Kate Middleton has released a big statement, her first after William’s move, saying: “On #WorldChildrensDay The Royal Foundation Centre for @EarlyChildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child’s life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults.”

Kate Middleton releases statement after Prince William left her terrified about Prince George

Kate Middleton was commenting on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood tweet.

Jaleel White breaks silence on strained relationship with Will Smith
Jaleel White breaks silence on strained relationship with Will Smith
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step for kids after security breach at Windsor Castle video
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step for kids after security breach at Windsor Castle
Taylor Swift reacts to 'disturbing' Kermit the frog incident
Taylor Swift reacts to 'disturbing' Kermit the frog incident
JoJo Siwa parts ways with Dakayla Wilson after just three months
JoJo Siwa parts ways with Dakayla Wilson after just three months
Elle Macpherson confesses desperate move in new book
Elle Macpherson confesses desperate move in new book
Meghan Markle causing a lot of suffering to King Charles while cancer takes a hold
Meghan Markle causing a lot of suffering to King Charles while cancer takes a hold
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make major move for sake of Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make major move for sake of Archie, Lilibet
Denzel Washington shows touching support for his son
Denzel Washington shows touching support for his son