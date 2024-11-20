Kate Middleton releases statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her first statement after Prince William left her 'terrified' about Prince George with latest move once again.

The future king visited a university in Belfast where he sat on a stationary motorbike inside a studio.

The Prince of Wales could be heard saying: "Any excuse to get on a motorbike! I feel like someone needs to take this for a real spin.”

The latest move of William has apparently left Kate concerned as she once admitted openly her fears about William's passion for motorbikes when Prince George was just two years old.

The Hello Magazine had reported that Kate Middleton had expressed her anxiety, saying, "He's [William] still riding it. It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I'm terrified. Hopefully, I'm going to keep George off it."

Now, to mark the World Children’s Day, Kate Middleton has released a big statement, her first after William’s move, saying: “On #WorldChildrensDay The Royal Foundation Centre for @EarlyChildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child’s life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults.”

Kate Middleton was commenting on the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood tweet.