Meghan Markle worries 2024 might be the last year with Prince Harry for Christmas

Meghan Markle reportedly has a lot of fears about Christmas this year, because many suspect it’ll be ‘their last’.

A well placed inside source made this admission during one of their chats with Closer magazine.

In that conversation the source broke down what Christmas 2024 will look like for the Sussexes.

Mainly because “This could be their last Christmas at home, so they will spend it together this year to make it extra special.”

In order to do so, “Meghan’s mom Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family.”

In regards to he prospect of joining the royals its been revealed that “There hasn’t been an invitation extended to join the royal family at Sandringham this year.”

Before signing off the same source also went as far as to say, “It’s not surprising as they didn’t expect an invite, and even if one had been offered, they would likely decline.”

“They were also invited to spend Christmas with the Spencers at Althorp, but had to turn it down,” given the current climate surrounding their security.

For those unversed the issue with their ‘last Christmas’ pertains to current President Donald Trump’s dislike for the Sussexes as well as past admissions of drug use, which have been hinted towards by the current administration.