Prince Harry's hopes for Royal reconciliation dashed by past actions

Prince Harry recently extended an olive branch to the members of the Royal family during his trip to Canada to promote the Invictus Games.



The Duke of Sussex talked of “family unity,” which experts believe was a message for King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the family.

Tt the Grey Cup in Vancouver, the father-of-two said, "It's really an opportunity for the individuals themselves and their families to heal and rehabilitate."

"It's our 10-year anniversary this year, which is really exciting,” he added. "It's a sporting platform used for the rehabilitation and support for wounded soldiers, serving and veterans."

However, royal expert and commentator Tom Bower claimed that the Duke's past actions have undermined any hopes of reconciliation.

In a conversation with The Mail, Bower said that Harry's words will ring hollow with his relatives, particularly his brother Prince William, due to his past actions.

He even pointed out to Harry’s explosive interviews with Meghan Markle, their Netflix docuseries and his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he publically attacked the Royal family.