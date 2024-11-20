 
Prince Harry leaves 'negative thoughts behind' amid rift with royal family

Prince Harry is visiting Canada without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet

November 20, 2024

Prince Harry has seemingly left the ‘negative thoughts behind’ amid his rift with royal family as the duke visited Canada.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex visited the Musqueam Indian Reserve in Vancouver on Tuesday, where he was warmly welcomed by Chief Wayne Sparrow to the Little House – a sacred space where family and community gather.

The Little House is owned by the Grant Family including Howard E. Grant, Howard J. Grant and Alfreda Grant who helped welcome the Duke with a warm fire.

Archie and Lilibet doting father apparently left his ‘negative thoughts behind’ after he was asked by Howard E. Grant during his visit.

“Howard E. Grant explained that there is a nail outside where everyone is asked to leave negative thoughts behind – and only speak of the positive,” the statement issued by Harry says.

During the visit, Harry reconnected with Chief Dean Nelson, Lil’Wat Nation, Chief Jen Thomas, Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Wilson Williams, Spokesperson, Squamish Nation.

He was also introduced to young people from all Four Host Nations, who shared their cultures, values and vision for the future. This personal connection provided a meaningful context for the Duke to further engage in dialogue with the Host Nations and better understand their experiences and perspectives as he continues his work with the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry is reportedly at odds with royal family after moving to US with his wife Meghan Markle.

