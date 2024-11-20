Meghan Markle feels ‘threatened' as Victoria Beckham beats her to Netflix debut

Meghan Markle is reportedly feeling “threatened” as Victoria Beckham is set to release her upcoming Netflix show will surely leave the Duchess "furious."



According to a new report, the singer-turned-fashion-designer’s Netflix show will accelerate her feud with the Duchess of Sussex, which started in 2018 when Meghan accused Victoria of leaking private information to the press.

Speaking on the matter, royal author Ingrid Seward said that she believes that Meghan will be annoyed that Victoria's show will air before hers, but would pretend to be unbothered about it.

“I'm sure she would have been furious because she likes to be in control,” the expert told Fabulous. “I think she'd be annoyed that Victoria had pipped her to the post. She'd have to be magnanimous about it deep down inside.”

She added, “She might be annoyed, but she cannot show it, and you know she's enough of an actress to know that she can't possibly show it. She has to say isn't it wonderful and isn't Victoria wonderful?"

Seward continued: “I think to say anything else would be a grave error, and she knows that. Of course, she'd be annoyed, but there's absolutely nothing she can do about it because she doesn't have a hand in the scheduling of these shows.

“Meghan saying I want to go first is not going to make any difference to them. I think Meghan has to see it as maybe Victoria Beckham paving the way for her.

“Meghan is only really interesting to the world when she's with Harry, and this is without Harry, so she's got to make this show very personal for people to be interested.

“She's got to keep relating back to her children, and to Harry and her life since Harry, not before.”