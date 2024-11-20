Barry Keoghan reacts to 'The Joker' series rumours

There were rumours involving Barry Keoghan's The Joker series in the works. Now the actor is responding to them.

In a chat with Josh Horowitz, the Saltburn star said, "Again, you know, it's iconic and to the people performing it, you know, it's just iconic performances and it's a big one."

"But I am going to say that, you know, if the opportunity came about, yes I'd love to explore and, given that opportunity, really dive into it. But, I've not been contacted and I've not heard anything so I can't, yeah," he added.

Besides Barry, DCU's boss James Gunn also shut down the rumours of the series, saying, "Turn on threads and everyone is asking me about this. No there is absolutely no truth to this."

"A Joker series is not being discussed nor has even come up at this time. Sorry. (Don't attack, they're just one of many many places reporting this). PS Hi new threads people," he added.

The Batman universe creator Matt Reeves also weighed in on the series, explaining why giving a new take on the Clown Prince of Gotham is tricky.

"Anytime you're going to approach any of these characters, you have to find a fresh way to do it. So that makes it incredibly daunting," the 58-year-old added.

"The only way to do it is to feel like you're earning your place because otherwise you're just doing more, and people are going like, "Well, we've seen it, so what do you got for us?," the filmmaker told THR.

"So how can it be the thing we love, but also something we haven't seen? That's always the challenge. So with a character like that, that would have to be the bar," Matt concluded.