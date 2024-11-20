Prince Harry worried Archie, Lilibet are going to be attacked with knives or acid

Prince Harry’s fears and concerns about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s safety has just been brought to light.

News about all this has been shared by the prince himself.

An account of all the fears the Duke worries was shared during an interview with Rebecca Barry, for the documentary Tabloids on Trial.

There the Duke voiced his concerns for the safety and security of his young kids and said, “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.”

“And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me.”

He even went as far as to say, “It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”

Even an insider close to Closer magazine also touched on the entire thing and admitted, “Both Harry and Meghan agree that they shouldn’t return to the UK until the security arrangements are resolved.”

“Until then, they will only travel to the UK for special occasions or pre-planned visits. However, once security issues have been finalised, it could cause issues between them.”

While the insider admitted “Harry is extremely keen to return more often, but Meghan doesn’t share the same affection for the UK as her husband,” they added before signing off.