Angelina Jolie losing to Brad Pitt in finances: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly gathering cash to fight Brad Pitt in court

November 20, 2024

Angelina Jolie is reportedly struggling with finances. 

As per that newest report of RadarOnline.com, the former wife of Brad Pitt is on a hunt for cash as she needs to finance her much famous feud with Brad Pitt. 

According to a tipster, even after doing blockbuster Hollywood movies the mother of six has not been able to make a fortune like her Mr. And Mrs. Smith co-star. 

"The fact is she's not been in a mega-budget movie for years," the source tipped. 

The insider also revealed, "So doesn't have the kind of income that her ex Brad can still generate in Hollywood."

The insider continued, "If the court case drags she could end up broke," after which they signed off from the chat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the couple’s years long feud over Chateau Mirava, their shared French winery, is now scheduled for a 2025 trial.

