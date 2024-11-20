 
Geo News

Kate Middleton makes difficult decision amid Prince William's solo appearance

Kate Middleton held crucial meeting at Windsor Castle before Prince William and King Charles major reception

By
Web Desk
|

November 20, 2024

Kate Middleton holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle with her Early Years team ahead of World Children’s Day.

According to a report by Hello, the future queen paid a special visit to the Berkshire royal residence, Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where she held meeting with her Early Years team.

The media outlet reported about Kate Middleton's meeting citing the Court Circular.

The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years and set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 alongside her husband, Prince William.

However, Kate Middleton missed a major event, attended by Prince William and King Charles at palace, in a decade seemingly to attend this crucial meeting which is close to her heart.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s key aim is to drive awareness and action on the impact of the early years in order to transform society for the future.

Later, the Princess of Wales issued a statement to mark the World Children’s Day.

Kate Middleton tweeted, “On #WorldChildrensDay The Royal Foundation Centre for @EarlyChildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child’s life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults.”

Kate Middleton makes difficult decision amid Prince Williams solo appearance


Cynthia Erivo shares surprising truth about her 'Wicked' role
Cynthia Erivo shares surprising truth about her 'Wicked' role
Dua Lipa reacts on winning Mental Health Champion of the Year Award
Dua Lipa reacts on winning Mental Health Champion of the Year Award
Cher recalls a 'massively overrated experience' in bombshell confession
Cher recalls a 'massively overrated experience' in bombshell confession
Blake Lively's opinion on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' payoff
Blake Lively's opinion on 'Deadpool & Wolverine' payoff
Prince Harry worried Archie, Lilibet are going to be attacked with knives or acid
Prince Harry worried Archie, Lilibet are going to be attacked with knives or acid
Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes almost landed 'Wicked' lead roles
Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes almost landed 'Wicked' lead roles
Demi Moore turns heads with glam donning sleeveless frock
Demi Moore turns heads with glam donning sleeveless frock
Denzel Washington looks back at 'pity party' after Oscar loss
Denzel Washington looks back at 'pity party' after Oscar loss