Kate Middleton makes difficult decision amid Prince William's solo appearance

Kate Middleton holds crucial meeting at Windsor Castle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton held a crucial meeting at Windsor Castle with her Early Years team ahead of World Children’s Day.

According to a report by Hello, the future queen paid a special visit to the Berkshire royal residence, Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where she held meeting with her Early Years team.

The media outlet reported about Kate Middleton's meeting citing the Court Circular.

The Princess of Wales is passionate about the early years and set up the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 alongside her husband, Prince William.

However, Kate Middleton missed a major event, attended by Prince William and King Charles at palace, in a decade seemingly to attend this crucial meeting which is close to her heart.

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood’s key aim is to drive awareness and action on the impact of the early years in order to transform society for the future.

Later, the Princess of Wales issued a statement to mark the World Children’s Day.

Kate Middleton tweeted, “On #WorldChildrensDay The Royal Foundation Centre for @EarlyChildhood highlights the vital importance of the first five years of a child’s life and how supporting social and emotional development can make us happier, healthier adults.”



