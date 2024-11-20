Liam Payne's death sparks desperate attempt tp pool in 'thousands of dollars'

The reason is because they feel that the police in Argentine capital Buenos Aires will not be able to uncover the truth.

This insight has been shared by a very close friend of the star who prefers to remain anonymous.

The pal in question recently delivered this information in a candid interview with RadarOnline.

In that conversation the insider said, “Liam's death is not just a case of a young man taking too many drugs and too much booze and meeting a tragic end.”

“He was a very lonely and troubled guy in these final days and that aspect of his life also needs to be probed and explored and how that fed into his eventual demise,” the pal also said.

Hence, they are all willing to pool all their resources together for “thousands of dollars” to uncover the truth, via a private investigator.

The friend also noted, “A group of guys with his best interests at heart are prepared to put their money where their mouths are in an effort to find out exactly what happened to Liam. You are talking tens of thousands of dollars.”

In regards to attendance, there is one person who will “not be attending” because of the ongoing case, and that is his pal Roger Nores.

He is “not welcome” the outlet noted, and plus “Liam's family wants his funeral to go off without a hitch and right now opinions are strained when it comes to Roger.”

“It's true he and Liam had a bond but he's never been popular when it comes to Liam's wider circle,” its believed.

A major reason for this is because, “There is a difference in the narrative, Roger would say he stepped back from working with Liam - others would say he was pushed. Many people didn't even know Liam and Roger had reconnected until his fateful trip to Argentina last month.”

“Due to the ongoing investigation in Argentina, he's not welcome at this week's service.”