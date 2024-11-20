Justin Timberlake gives fresh sneak peek ahead of Knoxville concert

Justin Timberlake recently gave his fans a sneak peek of how he spent his time ahead of his concert in Knoxville.

The 43-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is enjoying playing basketball at the court of Pratt Pavilion.

The Grammy winner can be seen hitting a shot from half court and also shot hoops on one of UT’s practice courts.

On Tuesday, the SexyBack singer performed a special version of Rocky Top and offered his support to the Tennessee Vols football team at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

“Well, we are at the greatest university in the world!” the Memphis-born actor said.

He added, “I spent some time here, you know? Long, long, long time ago. My cousin's here tonight. She used to sneak me into the sorority dorm."

The Mirrors crooner, who is currently embarking on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, will performance at the Food City Center on November 20, 2024, Thursday.

For the unversed, this will be Timberlake’s first concert tour in five years, which is in support for his 2024 album, Everything I Thought I Was.