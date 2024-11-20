Britney Spears never lost 'hope' of 'reconciliation' with sons

Britney Spears remained hopeful amid her estranged relationship with sons, Sean and Jayden

The 42-year-old superstar shares her 18- and 19-year-old with ex-husband, Kevin Federline and has been distant from them ever since a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in November 2021.

However, even after that, the Criminal singer "never gave up hope on a reconciliation" with and "never stopped loving" her sons.

After Spears reunited with her youngest son, an insider reported to Page Six, "It made her so happy to spend one-on-one time together and just hang out. It really was a dream come true for her.”

“Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them,” they added.

The source further mentioned, "Seeing Jayden for the first time in a really long time was wonderful for Britney."

For the unversed, the Oops!…I Did It Again hitmaker and her now ex-husband, Kevin went their separate ways in 2007, ending three years of marriage, with him being granted full custody of their children due to a lot of personal issues Britney Spears was struggling with at that time.